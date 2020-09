Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 11:06 Hits: 0

KATHMANDU: Ang Rita Sherpa, the first man to climb Mount Everest 10 times, died of a lengthy illness on Monday (Sep 21), his family said, an event that fellow sherpas called a major loss to Nepal and the climbing community. All the ascents to the 8,850m summit of the world's tallest mountain ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nepal-climb-mount-everest-ang-rita-sherpa-dies-13130512