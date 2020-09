Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 12:03 Hits: 0

Marine biologists were planning the rescue of around 270 whales stranded on a sandbar off the remote west coast of the Australian island of Tasmania on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/around-270-whales-stranded-on-sandbar-off-australia-s-tasmania-13130208