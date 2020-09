Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 18:08 Hits: 4

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday (Sep 21) it had posted guidance on possible transmission of the new coronavirus through airborne particles in error and it will be updating its recommendations.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-cdc-takes-down-warning-on-airborne-spread-of-covid-19-13131218