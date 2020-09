Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 19:33 Hits: 3

Corner stores, a business once threatened by the internet and big-box stores, have seen business boom amid the pandemic in Britain.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/0921/Once-struggling-Britain-s-corner-shops-give-comfort-to-UK-shoppers?icid=rss