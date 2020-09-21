Supreme Court and Speaker Pelosi announce plans to honor Justice Ginsburg

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 17:00 Hits: 4

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, and will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Ginsburg’s casket will arrive at the court on Wednesday morning, with a private ceremony in the great hall and with former law clerks serving as honorary pallbearers. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the public will not be allowed into the Supreme Court to pay their respects, but can do so from in front of the building.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that on Friday, Ginsburg would lie in state in the statuary hall, with a private ceremony to be held there as well. Once again, COVID-19 restrictions will keep the public from full participation in mourning a national hero.

This all pushes Ginsburg’s funeral back significantly, when Jewish tradition calls for people to be buried as soon as possible after death, but it allows the nation time to mourn. Ginsburg will reportedly be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, where her late husband, Martin Ginsburg, is buried.

