Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 16:12 Hits: 4

Four years ago, if you asked Senate Republicans, it was a matter of holy principle that a Supreme Court vacancy arising in an election year—even in February—remain open until The…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/senate-republicans-trample-gleefully-on-the-principles-they-claimed-back-in-2016/