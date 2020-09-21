Woman Suspected of Trying To Poison President Trump Is Arrested

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 12:46 Hits: 3

U.S. authorities Sunday arrested a woman on suspicion of sending a letter containing ricin poison to U.S. President Donald Trump last week.

A government official told CNN that the woman was captured carrying a gun at a border crossing in New York state as she was trying to get into U.S. territory from Canada.

Authorities haven't released the woman’s name yet but they said that she was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers, and most likely will end up facing federal charges.

Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed to CNN that they along with the Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners were "investigating a suspicious letter received at a US government mail facility.”

The package was intercepted by the Secret Service before it reached the White House, and the envelope was smeared with a substance that was later identified as ricin, a very toxic poison found naturally in castor beans.

Canada's Public Safety Minister spokeswoman Mary-Liz Power reported that they were “aware of the concerning reports of packages containing ricin directed toward U.S. federal government sites,"

"Canadian law enforcement is working closely with their U.S. counterparts. As this is an active investigation we cannot comment further," she said, regarding the fact that authorities found similar packages mailed to addresses in Texas, allegedly sent by the same person in Canada.

