Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 13:50 Hits: 4

EU foreign ministers fail to agree on sanctions against officials in Belarus. Main opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikanouskaya earlier called for a brave response to the crackdown that followed a disputed vote.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cyprus-blocks-eu-sanctions-against-belarus/a-55001174?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf