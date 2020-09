Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 15:44 Hits: 3

Indian food delivery service Zomato's decision to give female employees up to 10 days of "period leave" per year has triggered a discussion about menstrual health and gender equality in the South Asian nation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-zomato-s-period-leave-sparks-debate-on-gender-menstruation/a-55006001?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf