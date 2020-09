Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 15:09 Hits: 3

Former Mali defence minister and retired colonel Ba N'Daou was named interim president on Monday while the leader of the junta that seized power last month was appointed vice president, state television announced.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200921-ex-defence-minister-appointed-mali-interim-president-junta-leader-named-vp