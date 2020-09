Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 15:55 Hits: 3

BERLIN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU governments agreed on Monday on the qualities they want from the next leader of the World Trade Organization, but no longer back the same candidates after Hungary said committed Brexiteer Liam Fox would be one of its picks.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/21/eu-unity-on-wto-chief-frays-as-hungary-backs-britain039s-fox