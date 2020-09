Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 16:12 Hits: 4

KABUL (Reuters) - At least 57 members of the Afghan security forces were killed and dozens injured in overnight clashes with Taliban fighters across Afghanistan, security officials said on Monday, in the bloodiest day of fighting since government and insurgent forces began peace talks in Doha over a week ago.

