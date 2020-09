Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 14:37 Hits: 3

Bahrain's move to establish ties with Israel was not directed against any entity or power but aimed to bring about a comprehensive peace in the Middle East, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Monday.

