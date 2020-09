Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 12:45 Hits: 3

US President Donald Trump has seeded the investment environment with uncertainty, trashed America's trade relationships, blown up the fiscal deficit, and left American workers worse off than they were when he took office. He is the polar opposite of Joe Biden, a politician who understands precisely what the US economy needs.

