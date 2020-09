Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 08:32 Hits: 4

The United States on September 21 will sanction more than two dozen people and entities involved in Iran's nuclear, missile, and conventional weapons programs, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/report-u-s-to-impose-sanctions-on-dozens-of-targets-tied-to-iran-weapons/30849688.html