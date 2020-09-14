France Endorses an Autonomous State Solution for Palestine

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 19:23 Hits: 0

France's Foreign Affairs Ministry called for an end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through a two-state solution and the resumption of peace negotiations between the two territories.

"We welcome the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel. It is a step that brings peace and stability to The Middle East," the Ministry stated.

"But much remains to be done to change the reality of the Palestinian people. The West Bank is still occupied as part of its territory is colonized by Israel," it added.

Bahrain "should encourage Israel to reject the annexation of Palestinian territories and encourage the beginning of direct and definitive negotiations. The best solution will be the establishment of two states," the French ministry assured.

"Israel" uses the Covid-19 pandemic to increase demolitions.



The period from march to August 2020 saw demolition or confiscation of 389 Palestinian-owned structures in West Bank,on average, 65 per month, the highest average destruction rate in the last four years.#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/l9slYQlpYq September 13, 2020

Bahrain became the fourth country to re-establish diplomatic relations with Israel. It is preceded by Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. Israel has maintained Palestine occupied for over half a century. Due to this unjustifiable action, Palestine still has no chance of becoming an independent state. Israel's position has been condemned by the international community. Frequently, the United Nations (UN) has called for a two states solution. Besides rejecting the foreign occupation, Palestine's people criticise President Donald Trump's so-called "Century Agreement," which is a "peace" initiative that favors Tel Aviv. The document allows Israel to keep a considerable part of the Palestinian territory.

Over 37 Palestinians have been murdered just today as protests against the U.S. Embassy relocation to Jerusalem as the March of Return continues in the lead up to the 70th anniversary of the #Nakba tomorrow. #FreePalestine#Nakba70pic.twitter.com/CAYjB3j6Vy May 14, 2018

