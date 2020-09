Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 19:23 Hits: 0

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters marched in the Belarusian capital of Minsk Sunday, defying a heavy security presence that included water cannon and armoured vehicles.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200920-tens-of-thousands-protest-in-belarus-defying-police-crackdown