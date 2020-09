Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 07:40 Hits: 4

India's famed Taj Mahal and some schools reopened on Monday as authorities pressed ahead with kickstarting the nation's coronavirus-battered economy despite soaring infection numbers.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200921-taj-mahal-reopens-even-as-india-s-coronavirus-case-numbers-soar