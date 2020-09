Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 08:16 Hits: 4

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court as the November election nears, calling President Donald Trump's plan an "exercise of raw political power."

