Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 08:42 Hits: 5

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A soldier and a Christian pastor have been shot dead in separate incidents at the weekend in Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua, amid a flare-up in tensions between security forces and separatists groups in the restive area.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/21/christian-pastor-soldier-shot-dead-in-indonesia039s-papua