Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 08:10 Hits: 5

Up to 400 protesters occupied a square near the Swiss National Bank and parliament in Bern on Monday, as leaders of a group that has also targeted banks including Credit Suisse said they sought to highlight government inaction on climate change.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/switzerland-climate-change-protest-activists-bern-federal-square-13130060