Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020

Global banks moved over a nearly two-decade period more than $2 trillion in payments they believed were suspicious, according to a new investigative report that raises questions about whether financial institutions and governments are doing enough to stop illicit money flows.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/global-banks-reported-2-trillion-in-suspicious-transactions-over-two-decades-new-report-shows/30848790.html