Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 22:55 Hits: 1

In a candid interview with the New York Times, the leader of a Christian-based anti-choice group admitted that she didn’t care if some GOP lawmakers on the November ballot go down to…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/evangelical-christians-dont-care-about-endangered-gop-senators-as-long-as-they-get-their-scotus-replacement-report/