Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 07:15 Hits: 5

SYDNEY: Australia reported on Monday (Sep 21) its smallest daily increase in new coronavirus infections in more than three months, but authorities in the nation's virus hotspot of Victoria said they could not hasten the easing of curbs. The 16 new infections are Australia's smallest daily jump ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-covid-19-victoria-state-melbourne-new-cases-13128496