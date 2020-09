Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 06:48 Hits: 4

The United Nations marks its 75th anniversary on Monday but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be barely any guests. World leaders will stay at home for what is usually the biggest diplomatic event of the year. They have sent pre-recorded speeches for the first-ever almost entirely virtual United Nations General Assembly.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200921-un-marks-75-years-with-virtual-meeting-as-pandemic-keeps-world-leaders-at-home