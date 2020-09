Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 06:09 Hits: 3

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland, which last fought a foreign war more than 200 years ago and has no discernable enemies, wants to spend billions on new fighter jets.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/21/039who-is-our-enemy039-neutral-switzerland-votes-on-fighter-jets