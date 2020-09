Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 06:11 Hits: 3

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases dropped to 985 on Sunday, the third day in a row the number has decreased, data from the Health Ministry showed on Monday.

