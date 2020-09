Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 06:16 Hits: 3

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Monday all parties should cooperate to facilitate the formation of a new government and urged everyone to work so that a French initiative succeeds immediately.

