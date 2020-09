Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 06:28 Hits: 4

MELAKA (Bernama): A policeman with the rank of sergeant was fined RM20,000 by the Sessions Court here on an alternative charge of receiving RM4,000 from a woman in connection with a drug case, last year.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/21/police-sergeant-fined-rm20000-for-accepting-rm4000-bribe