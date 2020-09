Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 19:27 Hits: 1

Thousands of people demonstrated Sunday in Berlin and other German cities, urging the European Union to take in migrants left without shelter after a fire destroyed their biggest camp in Greece.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/thousands-march-in-germany-urging-eu-to-take-in-moria-refugees-13128224