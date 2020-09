Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 20:40 Hits: 1

Tensions ratcheted up over Ivory Coast's presidential race on Sunday (Sep 20) when former president Konan Bedie called for "civil disobedience" in response to Alassane Ouattara's bid for a third term at the helm of the West African country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ivory-coast-tensions-flare-as-candidate-urges-civil-disobedience-13128360