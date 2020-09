Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 21:26 Hits: 1

TEHRAN: Iran said on Sunday (Sep 20) its arch-foe the United States is facing "maximum isolation" after major powers dismissed a unilateral US declaration that UN sanctions on Tehran were back in force. Washington said the sanctions had been re-activated under the "snapback" mechanism in a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-says-us-faces-maximum-isolation-as-world-powers-dismiss-13127300