Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 22:29 Hits: 2

Democratic hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday (Sep 20) urged lawmakers to wait until after November's election to tackle a Supreme Court vacancy that President Donald Trump has pledged to fill quickly, as the nomination becomes a new flashpoint in the battle for the White House.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-urges-halt-of-trump-us-supreme-court-push-13127998