Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 22:34 Hits: 2

Some of the world's biggest companies on Monday (Sep 20) backed growing calls for governments to do more to reverse the accelerating destruction of the natural world and support broader efforts to fight climate change.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/world-top-companies-urge-action-on-nature-loss-climate-change-13128452