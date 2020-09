Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 00:33 Hits: 3

The richest one percent of people are responsible for more than twice as much carbon pollution as the poorest half of the world's population -- 3.1 billion people -- new research showed Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/climate-change-carbon-emissions-poorest-richest-inequality-13128582