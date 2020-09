Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 05:38 Hits: 3

China's air force has released a video showing nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out a simulated attack on what appears to be Andersen Air Force Base on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam, as regional tensions continue to rise.

