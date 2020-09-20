New mural honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg blocks from the White House and Black Lives Matter Plaza

Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 20:00 Hits: 1

It feels like public mourning flooded the nation when we learned that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday. People flocked to social media to share their thanks for her decades of relentless work; though she’s undoubtedly a feminist icon and pioneer for women’s rights and equality, Ginsburg’s work did not only benefit women, but everyone. And of course, people were eager to make sure her “fervent” wish was communicated to the masses: That she “not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Outside of social media, people gathered to mourn and give thanks to the late justice across the nation. In Washington, D.C., for example, people left flowers and handmade signs at a popular mural of the late justice that went up back in 2019. While people were gathering there and outside the Supreme Court, however, artists were creating a whole new mural in her honor. This one is located just one block away from the Black Lives Matter Plaza, which is only a few blocks from the White House.

Artists Shawn Perkins, Dez Zambrano, and the PAINTS Institute are behind the new mural. As reported by local outlet ABC 7, the group painted the mural in just one day, less than 24 hours after the news of Ginsburg’s passing became public. When speaking to CNN, Perkins told the outlet that after Ginsburg’s death, “there was no question who we would commemorate with this latest piece.”

Before we check out what the newest mural looks like, let’s check out the flowers, candles, and signs at the first mural.

Love this new mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Rose Jaffe on 15th & U streets in Washington, DC. ???????? #RBGRevolutionpic.twitter.com/c2cHobro6V September 19, 2020

Flowers and candles already arriving at this Ruth Bader Ginsburg mural in my neighbourhood pic.twitter.com/X0KoATdufp September 19, 2020

Spotted this recently on U Street in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/vPFOsTt7CV September 19, 2020

As well as some images from outside the Supreme Court.

Tonight I gathered with thousands at the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Reminded that she stayed alive as long as she could to protect us. We must not only honor her legacy, but it’s time to reflect on ours. pic.twitter.com/7VpERX7gpk September 20, 2020

As the sun rose above the highest court in the land, dozens showed up to the steps of the Supreme Court to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg #RIPRBGpic.twitter.com/fxtjl6bFiA September 19, 2020

Mourners of all ages gather on the steps of the supreme Court to remember and honor #RBG -- some saying the ancient prayer of Kaddish #ONEV1#RIPRGBpic.twitter.com/PmxLPYcK8y September 19, 2020

The crowd outside of the Supreme Court to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg is getting huge pic.twitter.com/yQyqJuML58 September 19, 2020

And San Francisco’s Castro District.

Hundreds of masked mourners gathered in San Francisco’s Castro District to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Read more on the vigil: https://t.co/4qzO46jo5ipic.twitter.com/4oHG3j8xia September 19, 2020

And here is the new mural.

Artists Shawn Perkins, Dez Zambrano and the @PAINTSInstitute honor #RBG at 1620 I Street, NW, 1 block West of BLM Plaza. @ABC7Newspic.twitter.com/HMQ2uPyk53 September 19, 2020

A statue is reportedly also going up in Brooklyn, where Ginsburg was born. Someone changed a New York City subway station to “Ruth St.” And people aren’t only showing up with art. As my colleague Walter Einenkel covered, ActBlue reports that Americans donated nearly $100 million to Democratic candidates less than 72 hours after Ginsburg’s passing.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1979046