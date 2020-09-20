Team Trump's pandemic response is now a worldwide embarrassment

Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 21:15 Hits: 1

A new Pew Research Center poll shows an unfortunate truth of the Trump pandemic era: Across the world, other nations are all in agreement that the United States’ COVID-19 response—to use the technical term here—suuuuuuucks.

A poll of the citizenry of 13 wealthy democracies, from Sweden and France to Australia and South Korea, shows that just 15% of onlookers think the United States has done a "good job" responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. And 85% think the United States has not done a good job.

By comparison, even China's "good job" rating is 38%, well over double the U.S. score. No matter how much Trump himself whines and yells, across the regions of the world that have largely brought the pandemic under control we are deemed to have handled the pandemic worse than China. And that's not a surprise, given that our outbreak is now worse than any of those others—and is still growing.

Trump's bumbling COVID-19 response, now thought to be the cause of at least a solid majority of the 200,000 American deaths from the virus, is only one factor in overall world views toward the United States. The Pew poll shows that the percentage of citizens of the UK, France, Germany, Japan, and other nations who have favorable views toward the United States have continued to spiral downward, and is now about half of what it was 20 years back.

What can we say? They've got our number. There's not a rational person anywhere who could look at the Trump administration's relentless lying about the pandemic, the full collapse of its testing efforts, and total absence of tracking programs, and consider the U.S. response to be "good" in comparison to any of the developed nations who were more honest, more competent, able to implement those things, bringing the pandemic down to manageable levels and achieving the "reopenings" that the pigheaded Trump still impotently bellows about.

They're laughing at us, Donald. Well, they're laughing at you. Well, actually nobody's laughing, there's 200,000 Americans dead and in the ground right now and, still, the only pandemic "plans" coming out all members of Republican leadership combined ended up abandoned because they left it to Jared Kushner, and Jared Kushner got bored.

