Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 15:13 Hits: 4

The judge delayed the Trump administration's ban hours before it was due to take effect, citing concerns over free speech. Owned by Chinese tech giant TenCent, WeChat in the US has around 19 million active daily users.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-judge-halts-ban-on-wechat-downloads/a-54996182?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf