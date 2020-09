Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 13:26 Hits: 4

Toyota have taken their third successive Le Mans title thanks to the driving of Japan's Kazuki Nakajima, who was at the wheel of the number eight car for the chequered flag at the Sarthe circuit, and Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi.

