Thai protesters install plaque symbolising democracy as huge protests escalate

Openly challenging the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, thousands of protesters marched once again in Bangkok on Sunday to present demands that include a call for reforms to curb his powers and for more democracy. Occupying a historic field in the Thai capital, the pro-democracy demonstrators installed a plaque symbolising the country's transition to democracy to replace the 1933 original that disappeared mysteriously three years ago.

