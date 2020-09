Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 15:32 Hits: 3

Mahamadou Fofana – the cousin of Adama Traoré, a black French man who died in police custody in 2016 – purportedly drowned last week while fleeing from police. An internal investigation has been opened into the case, after his family said it would file a lawsuit for voluntary manslaughter.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200920-family-of-black-french-man-who-died-in-police-custody-seeks-justice-%E2%80%93-this-time-for-his-cousin