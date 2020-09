Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 17:26 Hits: 3

Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey in the 21st stage won by Sam Bennett on Sunday.

