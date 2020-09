Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 16:34 Hits: 4

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain said on Sunday it had foiled a "terrorist attack" that was backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported, citing Bahrain's Ministry of Interior.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/21/bahrain-says-it-foils-039terrorist-attack039-backed-by-iran---saudi-state-tv