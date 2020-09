Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 16:43 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski on Sunday said she opposes a vote on any U.S. Supreme Court nominee ahead of the November election, becoming the second Republican in the chamber to publicly oppose acting on President Donald Trump's choice, according to several U.S. media outlets.

