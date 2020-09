Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 16:49 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday will sanction more than two dozen people and entities involved in Iran's nuclear, missile and conventional arms programs, a senior U.S. official said, putting teeth behind U.N. sanctions on Tehran that Washington argues have resumed despite the opposition of allies and adversaries.

