Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 18:20 Hits: 4

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A majority of Americans, including many Republicans, want the winner of the November presidential election to name a successor to Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/21/majority-of-americans-including-many-republicans-say-wait-for-election-to-replace-ginsburg----reuters-poll