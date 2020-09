Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 18:37 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Beta was predicted to bring a foot of rain to parts of coastal Texas and Louisiana next week as the 24th named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season moves ashore on Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/21/tropical-storm-beta-to-drop-a-foot-of-rain-in-texas-and-louisiana