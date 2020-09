Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 10:13 Hits: 4

Hackers leaked the personal data of 1,000 members of the Belarusian police force in retaliation for a crackdown on street demonstrations against strongman President Alyaksandr Lukashenka ahead of another mass rally scheduled on September 20.

