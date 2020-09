Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 11:07 Hits: 3

This week, two local Republican leaders published and then deleted social media posts which threatened violence in an imminent right-wing clash against Black Lives Matter and Antifa (anti-fascist) activists. First,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/republican-state-leaders-threaten-violence-in-coming-war-with-black-lives-matter/